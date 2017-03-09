UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
MEXICO CITY, March 9 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday that billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has 65 working days to present a proposal for the legal separation of a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has stepped up antitrust rules against the company, ordering it to create an independent entity from fixed-line unit Telmex to offer competitors access to infrastructure.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters