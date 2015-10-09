BRIEF-Subaru's operating profit seen around 410 bln yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 Mexico's association of retailers said sales at stores open at least a year rose 8 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the fastest pace in three years. The association, known as ANTAD, on Thursday also said total sales increased 11.8 percent last month, the fastest acceleration since November 2012. ANTAD includes chain stores Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Sept Aug Same-store sales 8.0 7.8 Total sales 11.8 11.5 (Reporting by Noe Torres, writing by Anna Yukhananov)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded French packaged food group Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS's (LFF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' following news of an ongoing refinancing process of the company's debt and increase in its leverage profile. The proceeds will be used to repay shareholder loans and refinance LFF's EUR355 million senior secured notes due 2021 and currently rated 'B+'/'RR3'. We there