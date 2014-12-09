BRIEF-Alpha Group cuts share private placement size to 2.35 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share private placement size to 2.35 billion yuan ($341.33 million) from 2.99 billion yuan previously
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose in November. Sales in November were supported by a long weekend where retailers offered discounts and the government and some private companies paid early Christmas bonuses. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year November October ago Same store sales 2.4 2.1 Total sales 6.6 6.5 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Says it cuts share private placement size to 2.35 billion yuan ($341.33 million) from 2.99 billion yuan previously
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of farm goods.