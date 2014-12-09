MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year rose in November. Sales in November were supported by a long weekend where retailers offered discounts and the government and some private companies paid early Christmas bonuses. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year November October ago Same store sales 2.4 2.1 Total sales 6.6 6.5 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)