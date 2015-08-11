MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose in July. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago July 2015 June 2015 Same store sales 6.8 5.0 Total sales 10.7 8.7 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)