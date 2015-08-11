BRIEF-UAE's Marka Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 27.9 million dirhams versus loss of 18.1 million dirhams year ago
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose in July. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago July 2015 June 2015 Same store sales 6.8 5.0 Total sales 10.7 8.7 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 27.9 million dirhams versus loss of 18.1 million dirhams year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.072 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17