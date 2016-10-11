MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in September. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Sept Aug Same store sales 5.6 1.7 Total sales 9.4 4.8 (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)