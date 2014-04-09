MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year fell in March. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago March February Same store sales -2.4 -0.2 Total sales +2.0 +4.2 (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)