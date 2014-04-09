BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year fell in March. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago March February Same store sales -2.4 -0.2 Total sales +2.0 +4.2 (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter