(Corrects to reflect that figures are in nominal terms, not
real, paragraphs 2 and 3)
MEXICO CITY, July 9 Sales at stores open at
least a year dipped in June, Mexico's retailers' association
said on Wednesday, highlighting continued sluggish consumer
demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store
sales slipped 0.2 percent in nominal terms in June compared with
the same month last year.
Sales in nominal terms at all stores were up 4.5 percent
from January through June, 2014, ANTAD said.
ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana
as well as other department stores.
