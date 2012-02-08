* Regulator nixed deal on fears of TV ad price-fixing
* May reconsider if TV market concerns addressed
By Tomas Sarmiento and Patrick Rucker
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexico's antitrust
watchdog may yet allow a cell phone tie-up between the country's
two largest TV broadcasters and let them compete with tycoon
Carlos Slim if they pledge not to exploit the television
advertising market, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator, Cofeco, ruled last week that Televisa could
not merge with cellphone company, Iusacell, that is controlled
by TV mogul Ricardo Salinas, who owns the No. 2 broadcaster, TV
Azteca.
Iusacell, which has about 4 percent of the Mexican phone
market, could challenge Slim's dominance in the sector and his
70 percent share, if the deal is ultimately allowed.
But the tie-up proposed by the television titans would
create a strong, natural incentive for them to fix advertising
prices, Cofeco said.
"(This deal) would almost inevitably induce collusion
between the companies," the regulator said.
And while Mexico would benefit from more competition in the
cell phone market, the regulator said, "the benefits for one
market cannot justify damaging competition in another."
But the statement on Tuesday also indicates that the
regulator could allow the tie-up if concerns were addressed
about the companies' joint advertising power on television.
"The companies can present commitments to resolve
competition problems and, if resolved, the (regulator) could
approve the merger, subject to rules," the statement read.
The regulator's willingness to reconsider the deal should
send both companies back to the drawing board and present a
revised plan in the next several weeks, said Carlos Ramirez, an
analyst with the Eurasia Group.
"I think they knew that Cofeco was likely to reject its
first proposal but that was their Plan A," he said. "Putting
their own limits on the transaction is likely their Plan B."
Televisa officials in an emailed statement said they are
reviewing the ruling and "analyzing viable options". They
repeated that the intention of the deal was to increase
competition in Mexico's telephone sector.
The tie-up was rejected on a 3-2 vote by Cofeco so the
companies only need to have one of the five commissioners change
their vote in order to win approval.
Televisa has already injected $1.6
billion into Iusacell as part of the debt-to-stock conversion
that the companies agreed to when they first announced the plan
for 50/50 split of Iusacell in April. <ID: nL2E8CP7BP>