BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexican homebuilder Consorcio Ara on Thursday unveiled plans to invest 4 billion pesos ($229.64 million) in the construction of 10,000 new homes over the next 3 to 4 years.
In a statement to Mexico's bourse, the company said the homes would be built in 10 developments located in Mexico City, as well as Queretaro, Puebla, Nayarit and Mexico State.
The homebuilder industry has suffered in recent years after failing to adapt to changing consumer preferences and new government rules that prioritized urban high rises over family homes away from city centers. ($1 = 17.4184 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.