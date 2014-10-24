MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental said on Friday that third-quarter profit rose 6.3 percent as higher prices and sales of still beverages and water partly offset declines in Coke sales.

Arca, Latin America's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks, reported profit increased to 1.830 billion pesos ($136 million) for the quarter, from 1.721 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Sales volumes fell 0.5 percent but higher prices helped revenue rise 3.6 percent to 16.429 billion pesos from 15.851 billion pesos in the third quarter last year.

Mexico last year approved a tax of 1 peso per liter on sugary drinks and an 8 percent tax on junk food as part of a wider tax overhaul that took effect at the start of this year.

Mexicans are the world's biggest consumers of soda per person, drinking an average of 707 8-ounce (0.24 liter) servings each year, according to U.S. newsletter Beverage Digest. ($1=13.4235 pesos at end September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)