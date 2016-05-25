GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with the Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED to operate the Coca-Cola franchise in parts of the United States. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D