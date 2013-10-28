MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottling company Arca Continental, one of the world's biggest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co products, on Monday said profit rose 15 percent in the third quarter, helped by higher prices and sales from a new U.S. snack business.

Arca reported a profit of 1.721 billion pesos ($131 million) for the July to September period, compared with a profit of 1.496 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenue rose more than 8 percent to 15.851 billion pesos from 14.629 billion pesos a year earlier, helped by higher prices even as total sales volume fell 1 percent in Mexico and 2 percent in North American operations, respectively.

Arca acquired Pennsylvania-based Wise Foods last year and the unit saw double digit growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said.