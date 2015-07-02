MONTERREY, July 1 ArcelorMittal, the world's
largest producer of steel, will cut 2,800 jobs at its Mexico
unit as global prices slump, it said in a joint statement with
local competitors on Wednesday, while accusing Russia, China and
Turkey of dumping steel on markets at levels below production
costs.
Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), DeAcero and
ArcelorMittal warned in the statement that if Mexico
continues to import steel products at what it called dumping
prices, the number of job cuts will rise.
AHMSA said in June it would cut its workforce by 20 percent,
around 4,500 jobs, and suspend investments. DeAcero said it had
fired 2,500 workers and suspended operations at one
plant.
