MEXICO CITY, June 25 Argentina has pulled out of an auto trade pact with Mexico after the South American nation considered the conditions of the agreement were unfavorable, Mexico's government said on Monday.

The move came after Argentina said in March it planned to seek more favorable terms in the pact, known as ACE-55, aiming to follow in the footsteps of Brazil, which won concessions limiting the number of Mexican auto exports to the country. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)