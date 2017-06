MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico has withdrawn a preferential tariff agreement with Argentina on autos following the Argentine government's decision to pull out of an auto trade pact between the two countries.

Francisco de Rosenzweig, Mexican undersecretary for trade, said on Thursday the measure would be effective from June 26.

Mexico said on June 25 that Argentina had pulled out of the auto trade pact over the deal's conditions.