Feb 26 Mexican airport operator Asur
announced on Tuesday that Aerostar Airport Holding, which it
partly owns, has won approval for a 40-year lease to operate an
airport in Puerto Rico.
The lease, which was signed in July, was approved by the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Asur said in a statement
to the Mexican stock exchange.
Asur, which operates the Cancun airport and eight others in
Mexico, on Monday reported that its fourth-quarter profit rose
57 percent, helped by a double-digit increase in passenger
traffic and lower costs.
Asur splits ownership of Aerostar with Highstar Capital,
which has made investments in Baltimore and London.
The government of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, selected
Aerostar last July to run the Luis Munoz Marin International
Airport, the largest in the Caribbean, for 40 years in a deal
worth $2.57 billion.