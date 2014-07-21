BRIEF-Sdiptech to list common shares on Nasdaq First North Premier
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its second-quarter profit fell 15.24 percent, hit by higher taxes.
The company, known as Asur, earned 554.75 million pesos ($42.7 million), compared to a 654.50 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 4.46 percent to 1.341 billion pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 10.65 percent, the company said.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Says Janus deal on track, to pay extra dividend (Adds details from statement, CEO comment)