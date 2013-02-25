* Q4 profit 665 mln pesos vs 424 mln pesos yr ago
* EBITDA up 13.83 pct to 671.18 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican airport operator
Asur said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 57
percent, helped by a double-digit increase in passenger traffic
and lower costs.
The company, which operates Cancun airport and eight others
in Mexico's southeast, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 665
million pesos ($51.7 million), up from 424 million pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization rose 13.83 percent to 671.18
million pesos, helped by lower general costs.
Passenger traffic increased 11.06 percent from the
year-earlier quarter, the company said.
Revenue slipped 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year
to 1.336 billion pesos, hurt by an accounting rule that requires
Asur to reflect lower returns from infrastructure investments
since it cut spending on building projects in the fourth
quarter.
Asur shares were up 0.16 percent at 160.00 pesos in morning
trading.