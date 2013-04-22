MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport
and eight others in Mexico's southeast, said on Monday its
first-quarter profit fell 9.6 percent, hurt by a jump in taxes
that offset higher revenue.
The company, known locally as Asur ,
earned 486.6 million pesos ($39 million) in the quarter,
compared with 538 million pesos during the first quarter of
2012.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, rose 10.7 percent to 828.5
million pesos. Asur said revenue rose 6.9 percent to 1.375
billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 8.5 percent increase
in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.
Asur said in February that Aerostar Airport
Holding, which it partly owns, won approval from the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration for a 40-year lease to operate
Puerto Rico's biggest airport.
Asur shares were down 3 percent at 160.90 pesos in morning
trading.