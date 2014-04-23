MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates the Cancun
airport and eight others in southern Mexico, reported a 30.2
percent spike in first quarter profit, the company said on
Wednesday.
The company, known as Asur , earned 634
million pesos ($49 million) compared with 487 million pesos in
the year-earlier period due to gains from its participation in
Puerto Rico's largest airport as well as a lower tax burden.
Asur's quarterly revenue rose 0.63 percent to 1.383 billion
pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 6.16
percent, the company said.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end of March)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)