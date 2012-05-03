* Corpses found in canal in Veracruz state
* Mexico one of most deadly places for journalists
By Ioan Grillo
MEXICO CITY, May 3 The mutilated corpses of two
Mexican photographers were found on Thursday by police in the
eastern state of Veracruz, the latest in a series of attacks
that have made Mexico one of the most dangerous countries in the
world for journalists.
The bodies of Guillermo Luna and Gabriel Huge were
discovered chopped up in garbage bags and dumped in a canal in
the town of Boca del Rio, the Veracruz government said in a
statement.
Police also found two other corpses in the canal but have
not yet identified them.
The government said the killings bore the hallmarks of
"organized crime, a term that normally refers to Mexico's drug
cartels, and have called for federal investigators to take over
the case.
The violence comes as the ultra-violent Zetas gang battles
the Sinaloa Cartel over billion-dollar drug trafficking routes
up the coast into the United States.
Luna worked for the agency Veracruznews, while Huge had
worked until recently for the newspaper Notiver. Huge had
received threats in recent months and spent a good deal of time
out of the state, according to colleagues.
The discovery comes just five days after the body of
Veracruz journalist Regina Martinez was found beaten and
suffocated in her home in the town of Xalapa. She worked for
Mexico's biggest circulation news magazine Proceso.
Martinez often wrote about drug trafficking, with one recent
story about a group of police officers allegedly moonlighting
for a local cartel. Her death was condemned by the United
Nations' human rights office in Geneva.
In July, assailants also killed veteran Veracruz police
reporter Yolanda Ordaz, who worked with Huge in Notiver.
In total, more than 70 journalists have been murdered in
Mexico in the last decade, according to the government-funded
National Human Rights Commission.
Newspapers have also suffered from grenade and gun attacks
on their offices, while Mexican journalists have received
hundreds of threats, often making them flee their home.
President Felipe Calderon has waged a five-year offensive
against drug gangs and promised to pay special attention to
crimes against media workers. News groups complain, however,
that very few of the murders are satisfactorily solved.
On Thursday, dozens of journalists marched to protest the
murders in the Veracruz city of Minatitlan.
"We demand justice for Martinez and all other journalists
who have been killed," Paris-based Reporters Without Borders
said in a statement. "Crime pays if it goes unpunished."
Last year, Mexico was the third deadliest country in the
world for journalists after Pakistan and Iraq, according to
counts by Reporters Without Borders.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)