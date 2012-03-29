MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday the amount of treasury bills, or Cetes, that it sells will remain unchanged in the second quarter, although the amount of 10-year bonds will be lower.

Mexico will sell 7.5 billion pesos of 10-year bonds every six weeks, taking the total issue in the quarter to 15 billion, lower than the 25 billion it sold at a single auction in the first quarter.

The ministry will continue to sell an average of 7 billion pesos of 28-day Cetes, 8 billion pesos of 91-day and 8.5 billion pesos of 182-day Cetes every week in the April-June quarter.

It will also sell 9.5 billion pesos of one-year Cetes every four weeks, the same as in the first quarter.

Amounts for the three-year and five-year bonds, sold every four weeks, will also remain steady at 7.5 billion pesos and 6.5 billion pesos, respectively.

The 20-year bond remains steady at 4.5 billion pesos every six seeks while the 30-year bond amount is yet to be announced, the ministry said.