UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's automakers produced a record 2.88 million cars in 2012, a 12.8 percent increase over 2011, an industry group said on Thursday.
Auto exports in 2012 also hit an all-time high of 2.36 million, a 9.9 percent increase over the prior year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said.
But December figures were less impressive, with exports dropping 9.7 pct compared to the same month last year to 154,724 vehicles and production edging up to 180,597 vehicles, up 0.2 percent over December 2011.
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.