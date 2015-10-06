MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's auto production rose 4.1 percent while exports dipped 1.7 percent in September, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday.

The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports, according to the national statistics institute.

Mexico produced 278,781 vehicles and exported 216,587 autos in September, AMIA said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)