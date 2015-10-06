BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's auto production rose 4.1 percent while exports dipped 1.7 percent in September, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday.
The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports, according to the national statistics institute.
Mexico produced 278,781 vehicles and exported 216,587 autos in September, AMIA said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.