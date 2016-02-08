CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's auto production rose 0.4 percent in January 2016 compared with the same month last year, while exports were up 4.1 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.
Mexico produced 267,498 units during the month, and exported 213,244, AMIA said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
MEXICO CITY, May 18 Mexico's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday after five consecutive hikes, on the back of the peso's recent rally and in spite of above-target inflation.