BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's auto production fell 11 percent in March compared with the same month last year, while exports slid 14.2 percent in the same period, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.
Mexico produced 266,960 vehicles and exported 224,184 autos last month, AMIA said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing