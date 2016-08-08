WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexico auto production jumped 11.8 percent in July, while exports fell 0.4 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Monday.
The total number of autos produced was 284,398 in July, while exports fell to 225,530 units, AMIA said in a statement. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Q1 REVENUE WAS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.86 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO