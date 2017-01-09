U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexican auto exports and production rose in December and in 2016 as a whole, auto industry association AMIA said on Monday.
Auto production rose 8.8 percent in the final month of 2016 to 242,495 units, AMIA said, while exports were up 4.8 percent to 216,645 vehicles.
In the year as a whole, output climbed 2.0 percent to 3,465,615 units as exports picked up 0.3 percent to 2,768,268. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
WASHINGTON, May 30 Two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks supported raising the discount rate ahead of the central bank's May meeting, according to minutes of the discount rate discussions released on Tuesday.