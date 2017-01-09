MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexican auto exports and production rose in December and in 2016 as a whole, auto industry association AMIA said on Monday.

Auto production rose 8.8 percent in the final month of 2016 to 242,495 units, AMIA said, while exports were up 4.8 percent to 216,645 vehicles.

In the year as a whole, output climbed 2.0 percent to 3,465,615 units as exports picked up 0.3 percent to 2,768,268. (Reporting by Noe Torres)