* Exports dip very slightly in September
* Exports up to Latin America, down to the United States
MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexican auto production rose
in September compared with the same month a year earlier, while
exports fell slightly, the Mexican Auto Industry Association
(AMIA) said on Monday.
Auto output climbed by 12.5 percent to 253,444 vehicles,
AMIA said. Auto exports fell by 0.1 percent to 193,350 units
over the same period, the industry group said.
Exports to the United States fell by 3.1 percent to 116,151
vehicles and by 9.98 percent to Canada to 11,943 units. Vehicles
shipped to Europe fell by 12.7 percent to 18,621 units.
Still, the number of vehicles sold to Latin America rose by
11.7 percent to 32,269, and by 56.9 percent to Asia to 4,500,
AMIA said. Exports also rose sharply to Africa.
Car making is a mainstay of Mexican industry.
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co, the biggest auto
producer in Latin America's second largest economy, said late
last month it expected vehicle output to rise by between 20 and
25 percent this year.
A survey last week showed the pace of growth in Mexico's
manufacturing sector slowed for the third month in a row in
September while factories' costs and prices both rose.