BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's auto production increased by 1.6 percent in February compared to the same month a year earlier, while auto exports fell by 11.3 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association(AMIA) said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.