(Association corrects production figure to reflect growth of 0.5 pct instead of a decline of 1.4 pct)

MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexico's auto production rose while exports fell in July compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Tuesday.

Mexican auto production grew 0.5 percent while exports eased 7.3 percent last month compared to a year ago. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)