MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico's auto production fell 4.6 percent in September compared with the same month a year earlier, but exports were up sharply, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Exports rose 11.7 percent to 215,962 vehicles, the second consecutive month of double-digit export growth. Exports surged in August, rising more than 20 percent compared with August 2012.

September exports to the United States, Mexico's top customer, rose 31.2 percent, while exports to Canada, its second-biggest market, fell 14.4 percent. Exports to Latin America were up 4.5 percent.

Cars are a key component of Mexico's manufacturing sector. The country produced 241,740 vehicles last month, AMIA said.