MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican auto production
rose slightly while exports soared in February, the Mexican Auto
Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.
Production rose 0.7 percent to 248,017 vehicles while
exports climbed 12.6 percent to 197,504 units during the month,
AMIA said.
Production and exports of light vehicles reached record
levels, according to a statement from the association, mostly
driven by a jump in exports to Brazil, Canada and the United
States.
Exports to Canada were up 27.9 percent, while exports in
Brazil rose 67.1 percent and U.S. exports increased 10.5
percent, AMIA said.
The rise in exports was in sharp contrast to sales in
Mexico.
The local market is "stagnant, way below expectations," said
AMIA head Guillermo Rosales at a press conference.