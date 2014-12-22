MEXICO CITY Dec 22 New auto sales in Mexico
will likely climb some 6.1 percent next year, the Mexican
association of automobile distributors (AMDA) forecast on
Monday.
The industry group estimated that in 2015 sales would reach
1,196,930 units in Mexico, an increase of more than 68,000 from
its projections for this year.
From January to November of 2014, auto production in Mexico
grew 8.7 percent from the same period in the previous year and
exports rose 8.2 percent, according to data from the Mexican
Automotive Industry Association (AMIA).
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)