MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Domestic auto sales are expected to set a new record, growing between 5 and 6 percent this year, the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) said on Tuesday.

Guillermo Rosales, deputy director of AMDA, said in an interview with MVS radio that he expects vehicle sales in the country to reach over 1.4 million vehicles.

In 2015, new auto sales grew 19 percent to 1,351,648 vehicles, which also set a record, according to data from the industry group.

The domestic market has been boosted by an increase in auto loans, Rosales said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)