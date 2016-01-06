UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Domestic auto sales are expected to set a new record, growing between 5 and 6 percent this year, the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) said on Tuesday.
Guillermo Rosales, deputy director of AMDA, said in an interview with MVS radio that he expects vehicle sales in the country to reach over 1.4 million vehicles.
In 2015, new auto sales grew 19 percent to 1,351,648 vehicles, which also set a record, according to data from the industry group.
The domestic market has been boosted by an increase in auto loans, Rosales said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast second-quarter profit below estimates as intense competition in the industry pushes the apparel chain to offer deep discounts and bear excess shipping costs on online orders.