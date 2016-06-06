(Adds details on data)
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexico auto production fell
by 3.1 percent in May versus the same month last year while auto
exports sank 6.0 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA
said on Monday.
The total number of autos produced was 279,508 in May, down
from 288,382 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports sank
to 226,240 units from 240,709 in May 2015.
AMIA President Eduardo Solis said the fall in production and
exports was due to a slowdown in car sales in North America.
Exports to the United States rose 1.3 percent in May, but
sales to Canada fell 18.2 percent. Latin American car exports
fell over 40 percent.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Alistair Bell)