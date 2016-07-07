(Adds Asia export plunge)

MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico's auto production rose 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier while auto exports rose 1.8 percent, the country's auto industry group, AMIA, said on Thursday.

The number of autos produced was 319,122 in June, up from 306,694 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports rose to 247,005 units from 242,720 in June 2015.

Exports to the United States, which receives more than three-fourths of Mexico's car shipments, rose 7.5 percent to 185,635 units.

Exports to the United States, which receives more than three-fourths of Mexico's car shipments, rose 7.5 percent to 185,635 units.

Exports to Canada were unchanged, while shipments to Latin America and Asia dropped by more than 20 percent and 60 percent respectively.