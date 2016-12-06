(Adds domestic sales, exports by country)

MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican auto exports rose 9.6 percent in November compared with the same month a year earlier, while production was up 7.4 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Tuesday.

The total number of autos produced was 318,149 in November, while exports rose to 245,330 units, AMIA said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped a dramatic 22.5 percent in November to 154,616 units compared with the same month last year, even as consumer confidence slumped to a nearly three year low in the same period.

Exports to the United States, which accounts for more than three quarters of the foreign market, picked up by 11 percent last month while shipments to Canada slipped by 9.2 percent. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Andrew Hay)