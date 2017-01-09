(Adds exports to U.S. and domestic sales)
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexican auto exports and
production rose in December and in 2016, auto industry
association AMIA said on Monday, amid fears of a future industry
slowdown after U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump threatened
automakers.
Auto production rose 8.8 percent in the final month of 2016
to 242,495 units, AMIA said, while exports were up 4.8 percent
to 216,645 vehicles. For the year, output climbed 2.0 percent to
3,465,615 units as exports picked up 0.3 percent to 2,768,268.
Top foreign automakers are facing threats of big U.S. taxes
from the incoming Trump administration over plans to expand
their operations in Mexico, fanning fears of a slowdown in the
auto sector which girds Latin America's second-largest economy.
Domestic sales jumped a dramatic 19.9 percent in December to
192,567 units compared with the same month last year, and rose
18.6 percent to 1,603,672 units for the year.
Exports to the United States, which make up over
three-quarters of the foreign market, picked up by 9.6 percent
last month and by 7.1 percent in 2016.
In contrast, shipments to Canada, which represent just 7.9
percent of export demand, slipped 6.9 percent last month and
15.2 percent in the year as a whole.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)