MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexico's auto exports jumped 21.7 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, to 229,089 units, automotive industry association AMIA said on Tuesday.

Car production rose 13.9 percent last month to 268,388 units, the group added.

The three biggest car exporters from Mexico last year were U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co , followed by Germany's Volkswagen.