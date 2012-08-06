MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexican auto production and exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday, in a positive sign for the country's economy.

Exports last month rose 5.8 percent on the year to 208,151 units, AMIA said. Auto production in July gained 17.7 percent to 238,146 units.

Almost 68 percent of the vehicles exported went to the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, compared to 64 percent in July last year.

Mexican manufactured exports dipped for two straight months in May and June as a global slowdown weighed on demand, but a pick-up in hiring north of the border in July may help to boost demand for goods from Latin America's No. 2 economy.

"The (U.S.) market has been growing well," AMIA President Eduardo Solis told reporters.

The Mexican government has forecast 3.5 percent economic growth for this year, a slowdown from last year's 3.9 percent.