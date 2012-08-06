MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexican auto production and
exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier, the
Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday, in a
positive sign for the country's economy.
Exports last month rose 5.8 percent on the year to 208,151
units, AMIA said. Auto production in July gained 17.7 percent to
238,146 units.
Almost 68 percent of the vehicles exported went to the
United States, Mexico's main trading partner, compared to 64
percent in July last year.
Mexican manufactured exports dipped for two straight months
in May and June as a global slowdown weighed on demand, but a
pick-up in hiring north of the border in July may help to boost
demand for goods from Latin America's No. 2 economy.
"The (U.S.) market has been growing well," AMIA President
Eduardo Solis told reporters.
The Mexican government has forecast 3.5 percent economic
growth for this year, a slowdown from last year's 3.9 percent.