MEXICO CITY, April 8 Mexico's auto production
and shipments dropped in March compared with the same month a
year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said
on Monday.
Automobile output fell 11.2 percent to 238,519 vehicles,
while exports slid 9.7 percent to 204,475 units over the same
period, the industry group said.
Car making is a key component of Mexico's manufacturing
sector.
March exports to the United States decreased 7.3 percent to
128,761 vehicles, while shipments to Latin America were down
31.7 percent to 29,424 units.
AMIA President Eduardo Solis told reporters that the drop in
output and exports was attributable to March holidays.
"All of the figures - sales, production and exports - are
altered due to the Holy Week effect," said Solis.
Both Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, were national
holidays in Mexico.
In January, Solis said Mexico's 2013 auto output is expected
to total between 3.15 million and 3.2 million vehicles.