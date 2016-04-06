(Adds reason for fall, details on automakers' production)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's auto production
fell 11 percent in March compared with the same month last year
and exports plunged 14.2 percent in the same period due to
programmed shutdowns for maintenance and the Easter week
vacation, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on
Wednesday.
Mexico produced 266,960 vehicles and exported 224,184 last
month, AMIA said.
Six of the eight automakers AMIA tracks reported declines in
production and exports. Fiat Chrysler posted the
biggest slump, with both production and exports falling around
40 percent.
A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler in Mexico did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by James Dalgleish)