MEXICO CITY Nov 15 The chief executive officer of Mexican auto parts maker Rassini, Eugenio Madero, said on Tuesday he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that the United States will end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

U.S President-Elect Donald Trump threatened during his campaign to scrap NAFTA if he could not renegotiate it to get better terms for workers.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alexandra Alper)