BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
MEXICO CITY Nov 15 The chief executive officer of Mexican auto parts maker Rassini, Eugenio Madero, said on Tuesday he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that the United States will end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
U.S President-Elect Donald Trump threatened during his campaign to scrap NAFTA if he could not renegotiate it to get better terms for workers.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alexandra Alper)
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker