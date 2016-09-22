MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 The financial affairs of
hundreds of Mexicans mentioned in a cache of documents dubbed
the "Bahamas Leaks" will be checked for tax violations, the Tax
Authority of Mexico (SAT) said on Wednesday.
More than 400 Mexicans, including lawyers, former officials,
and owners of offshore companies in the Bahamas, were named in
leaks published in a database on Wednesday by the German
newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and other media outlets.
"Regarding the use of structures or companies incorporated
in countries that are so-called tax havens, the SAT will review,
in cases where appropriate, the taxpayers mentioned," the
authority said in a statement.
The SAT also said it could rely on data sharing agreements
with other countries to obtain more information.
The leaked files, which were based on data from a corporate
registry in the Bahamas, reveal the names of politicians and
others linked to more than 175,000 offshore companies, trusts
and foundations.
In April, Mexican authorities said 33 people were being
investigated for possible tax evasion or financial crimes
following the leak of documents known as the "Panama Papers."
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by Natalie
Schachar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)