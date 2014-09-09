BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex will invest around 20 billion pesos($1.5 billion) in Mexico to upgrade technology and installations, the bank said on Tuesday.
Banamex will invest about $1 billion in upgrading operating platforms, $400 million on new buildings, and $200 million on a new data center, the bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 13.2232 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.