* Mexican banks to be first in world to adopt Basel III
* Rules seek to boost capital buffers
* Mexico's banks are well capitalized
MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 Mexico's banking association
said on Tuesday the country's banks will adopt stricter capital
rules known as Basel III in September, sooner than previously
expected.
Basel III is the cornerstone of efforts by international
regulators following the 2007-2009 financial crisis to increase
banks' capital cushions and make sure the global banking system
is more resilient.
Mexico's banks, the first worldwide to adopt the rules, all
have capital levels above the minimum required under Basel III,
said Guillermo Babatz, head of Mexico's banking and securities
commission.
The Basel accord requires banks to maintain top-quality
capital equivalent to 7 percent of their risk-bearing assets.
"The reason for adopting (the rules) ahead of schedule is
that really the system is very strong," Babatz said at a
conference discussing the rules. The commission had previously
slated adoption of the rules for the start of 2013.
Adopting the new rules will encourage Mexican banks to stay
disciplined and not rely too much on subordinated debt and other
types of capital "that are not so resistant in times of crisis,"
he said.
Mexican banks avoided the worst of the bank lending boom
that prompted government bailouts of banks in the United States
and Europe due to conservative loan portfolios.
Bank lending is the equivalent of just 45.5 percent of
Mexico's $1.16 trillion economy, while in Brazil bank lending is
98.4 percent of the country's $2.5 trillion economy, according
to World Bank figures for 2011.
Mexico's largest three banks are foreign owned: BBVA's
Bancomer, Citigroup's Banamex and Santander's
Mexico unit.
Santander is currently preparing a global initial public
offering of its Mexican unit.
Babatz said adopting Basel III may be an incentive for other
banks to consider stock listings as a way to generate
high-quality capital.