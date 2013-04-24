MEXICO CITY/LIMA, April 24 The Mexican
government said on Wednesday that the country's main political
parties had reaffirmed their commitment to working together on
economic reforms after a spat caused the presentation of a bill
to be suspended on Tuesday.
The government had been expected to unveil a plan to
overhaul banking laws to boost lending, but President Enrique
Pena Nieto stopped the legislation from going forward following
a row over election funding between his ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the main opposition.
The banking reform was drawn up under an agreement known as
the Pact for Mexico made between leaders of the PRI and the two
opposition groups, the conservative National Action Party (PAN)
and leftist Party for the Democratic Party (PRD).
But leaders of the PAN and the PRD said they would boycott
the reform's presentation after accusing the PRI of trying to
use social programs to buy votes in the Gulf state of Veracruz
for local elections due in July.
Pena Nieto said on Tuesday he hoped the suspension would
create space for dialogue between the parties and that the plan
would be presented in a few days' time.
Party leaders met on Wednesday after which the Interior
Ministry said that all had emphasized their commitment to
continue working on Pena Nieto's reform agenda.
Speaking in Lima, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray
said the financial reform was ready and that he was confident
the parties would resolve their differences.
"I haven't the slightest doubt the financial reform will be
presented in the next few days and I'm sure it'll have strong
support from the political forces and representatives in the
Pact for Mexico and in the lower house and the Senate," he told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City and Teresea Cespedes
in Lima. Editing by Andre Grenon)