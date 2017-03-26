(Corrects title of Barclays executive in paragraph 7)
By Dan Freed and Anthony Esposito
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 25 Mexican financiers
and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference
this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the
2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and
may have played right into his hands.
The chosen theme of the annual meeting at the beach resort
of Acapulco was "liberalism versus populism," with President
Enrique Pena Nieto, senior ministers, former U.S. Treasury
Secretary Larry Summers and ex-Secretary of State Colin Powell
among the grandees squarely lined up on one side.
Without a voice but very much on the lips of the Mexicans
was Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist former Mexico City
mayor and twice presidential runner-up whose relentless
campaigning has put him in contention to go one better in 2018.
Lopez Obrador's broadsides against corruption and inequality
sting a Mexican political establishment tainted by allegations
of graft, even as U.S. President Donald Trump's populist jabs at
Mexico have generated some sympathy for Pena Nieto at home.
After extensive security checks in this fabled tourist
destination that today struggles with gang violence, Mexican
bankers heard speakers condemn what Pena Nieto called the "easy
escapes" and "magical solutions" of populism.
Still, mindful of Trump's shock victory across the border in
November, several bankers said they would have liked to hear
from populists, and for their lobby, the Mexican Banking
Association (ABM), to avoid choosing sides.
"You have to be balanced and objective. Putting liberalism
as all good and populism as all bad doesn't represent what all
banks want," said Raul Martinez-Ostos, chief executive officer
and president of Barclays Mexico.
The possibility of a Lopez Obrador victory in July 2018 is
already causing nervousness among economists.
Luis Robles, the ABM's president and chairman of Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's Mexico unit, Bancomer,
said the point was not to pick sides, but to analyze a
phenomenon.
Robles said the ABM did not invite Lopez Obrador because
"he's a politician and this is a banking convention."
That did not stop officials including Finance Minister Jose
Antonio Meade from warning about people urging Mexicans to
"return to the past, isolate ourselves and ignore technological
change."
Pena Nieto was invited, not as a politician but to represent
a Mexican institution, Robles said. Even if debate had been the
goal, it would not have been possible, he argued: "It's hard to
debate something that's false by definition: false premises,
alternative realities that aren't objective."
But other bankers said such voices needed to be heard.
"Populist governments have proven they don't work, and they
can hurt lots of countries, including ours," said Oscar
Dominguez, a senior Mexico executive at Volkswagen Financial
Services. "Still, it makes a lot of sense to listen to what they
have to say. That voice was missing from the conference."
Lopez Obrador respects the decisions of the ABM, said his
spokesman Cesar Yanez.
"We aren't fighting with any constituency in this country
-not with bankers, not with businessmen," he said. "We need all
of them to move our country forward."
