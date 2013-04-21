MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's government aims
to boost lending by making it easier for banks to collect on
guarantees for bad loans and by giving new powers to regulators
to punish firms that do not lend enough, according to a draft of
a new banking reform.
The proposal, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, is due to
be presented next week, and is part of a raft of measures aimed
at ramping up growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.
Thrashed out within a pact made between President Enrique
Pena Nieto and the leaders of the main opposition parties, the
banking reform targets Mexico's conservative banks, which boast
high capital levels but lend much less than their foreign peers.
"Granting more loans, under more favorable conditions in
terms of interest rates, duration and amounts, is a crucial
element to efficiently allocating financial resources to boost
national economic growth," the draft says.
